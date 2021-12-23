Two people were shot and wounded while in their vehicle early Thursday morning, and no suspect or motive has been identified, according to Santa Fe police.
Police were called about 2:15 a.m. to Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center, where they interviewed the pair and learned they had been shot in the area of Promenade Boulevard. The woman, 25, who'd been driving, and her passenger, 27, both suffered injuries that weren't life threatening, according to police.
The woman was released from the hospital later Thursday, while the man was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital and is in stable condition, according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Sweeny at arsweeny@santafenm.gov or 505-955-5401. The case number is 2021-012961.
A year or so ago, I was walking downtown one night heading to a movie at violet crown with friends and a car passing us took a shot at us with a pellet gun. The projectile hit a metal pole next to us as the car sped off. I called the police but couldn’t give much of a description as it happened so fast. Maybe they’ve graduated to real guns.
Many shootings at this location!
Random shooting or is there more to this than meets the eye? Remind me not to be out near a row of fast food joints at o-dark thirty.
I can't think of any decent reason to be out and about after 10pm.
The only people I hung out with in the last quarter century out after ten were Los Alamos County Councilors, as they could never stop listening to themselves talk. I once had to sit through the incessant drone till past midnight in order to deliver my advisory committee's report. Swore I would never run for office up there as I had to get up early the next morning to work in a nuclear facility. Doing that on no sleep is doubleplusungood.
I can think of a lot of good reasons depending on where you live, but since Santa Fe has no nightlife, you're right.
They don't have names, they are over 18 so no reason to hold back.
