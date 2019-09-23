Axie Navas, a journalist who has been the digital editorial director for Santa Fe-based Outside magazine, will be New Mexico’s first director of outdoor recreation.
In announcing her appointment Monday, the state Economic Development Department noted Navas previously worked as a reporter in South Lake Tahoe and El Salvador.
The appointment comes after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill in April that created an Office of Outdoor Recreation.
“We’re sure excited to get our outdoor initiatives up and running, and we’ve identified a great team who can start to build the outdoor economy in the state, create jobs and identify more opportunities,” said Alicia Keyes, Cabinet secretary at the department.
Navas will work alongside Peter Mitchell, a regional representative with the Economic Development Department.