Faculty and staff at Ortiz Middle School have started an online fundraising campaign with a goal of buying T-shirts to honor about 220 eighth grade students who will be moving on to high school.
Teacher Laura Alvarado organized the GoFundMe campaign, which had raised $340 of its $500 goal by Wednesday.
"Please help with any amount you can. I will appreciate it and my students will too," Alvarado wrote on the page.
"It's hugely important for our students to know their efforts are appreciated and we're proud of them for moving onto high school," said David Carl, a spokesman for Santa Fe Public Schools. "It may seem small, but a T-shirt commemorating their middle school class is something that will mean a lot."
To donate, visit tinyurl.com/ycutjf4j.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.