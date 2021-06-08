New Mexico's COVID-19 cases are beginning to slow to a trickle.
The state reported just 79 new cases Tuesday, with only four in Santa Fe County. There was one death, a woman in her 70s from Bernalillo County.
In all, the state has suffered 4,287 deaths.
Eighty-nine New Mexicans are hospitalized with COVID-19, and the state's over-16 vaccination percentage is now at 56.7. Sixty-six percent of those over 16 have received at least one shot.
Santa Fe County has seen 65.2 percent of its eligible residents complete the vaccinations. The state's leader is McKinley County, which has 74.5 percent fully vaccinated and nearly 95 percent with at least one inoculation.
