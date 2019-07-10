U.S. Forest Service officials said they found only five abandoned campfires over the Fourth of July weekend, a cause for relief as concerns about wildfires linger through the summer.
Two weekends ago, patrols in Santa Fe National Forest found 45 abandoned campfires.
“We really appreciate the effort folks made over the Fourth of July to put their campfires completely out before they packed up and headed for home,” said Fire Staff Officer Lance Elmore in a news release.
Abandoned and unattended campfires are the leading human cause of wildfires.
There are no current fire restrictions on Santa Fe National Forest property, but personnel there intend to keep educating people on the proper way to put out a campfire (douse it with about 5 gallons of water and make sure the remains are cold to the touch).