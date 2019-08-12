Officials believe they may have found one of the missing trees planted in New Mexico from seeds taken to the moon during the Apollo 14 mission.
KOAT-TV reports former New Mexico first lady Clara Apodaca and a naturalist identified last week a tree they believe to be one of those planted in the state four decades ago.
Apodaca and the naturalist say a Douglas Fir located in a grassy area north of the state Capitol is a moon tree. Apodaca helped plant it.
Moon trees were grown from 500 seeds taken into orbit around the moon by former Forest Service smokejumper Stuart Roosa during a 1971 mission.