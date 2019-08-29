A crash on northbound I-25 at the top of La Bajada snarled traffic for much of Thursday morning, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert about the crash at about 7:20 a.m., reporting that two of three lanes were closed. Traffic was backed up for miles, creating a long commute for those headed to Santa Fe from Rio Rancho and Albuquerque.
Sheriff’s deputies investigated the multiple-vehicle crash and cleared the scene by midmorning, spokesman Juan Ríos said.
Injuries were reported in the crash, but were not believed to be life threatening, Ríos said.