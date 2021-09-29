ESPAÑOLA – New Mexico Wildlife Center has seen an increase in West Nile virus cases in bird patients being admitted to their wildlife hospital this year. The spike follows a wet monsoon season. West Nile virus is transmitted by adult mosquitos to birds, humans, horses and other animals. While most healthy humans can easily fight off this virus, birds and other animals are not so lucky. Unfortunately, NMWC has had several bird patients die this year because of it, including birds who had been in their care for several months, meaning it was contracted from mosquitoes in the neighborhoods surrounding the center. The most commonly affected species in NMWC’s Wildlife Hospital are crows, ravens and some hawk species.
There are some ways that you can help prevent the spread of West Nile virus at home. Be sure to empty all containers of standing water and overturn anything that might collect water. Protect yourself and your animals by using proper clothing or repellant. If you have standing water such as troughs for horses or livestock, consider using mosquito dunks to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.
Luckily, NMWC staff veterinarian Sarah Sirica reports that “with the temperatures dropping to below 50, the mosquito population will decrease and thus the spread of West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses will also decrease.”
To learn more about West Nile virus in New Mexico, visit bit.ly/3CB4jZw.
If you find a bird that is showing neurological symptoms (off-balance, unable to use legs or wings, head tilted) or that is weak and lethargic, contact NMWC at 505-753-9505.
