Due to the Easter holiday, the New Mexico Department of Health has paused its daily release of COVID-19 data.
Updated case counts and vaccine information will be available online Monday at cv.nmhealth.org and cvvaccine.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html, and The New Mexican's daily Virus Tracker will resume in Tuesday's newspaper.
