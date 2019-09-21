ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August remains at 4.9 percent, unchanged from July.
The Department of Workforce Solutions says that rate compares with 4.8 percent in August 2018 and that nonagricultural payroll employment grew by 15,500 jobs, or nearly 2 percent, in the past year.
Both the public and private sectors saw employment gains, with the private sector accounting for about three-quarters of the increase and including increases in both service-providing and goods-producing industries.
Mining and construction reported the largest employment increase with a gain of 5,200 jobs, or 7.2 percent.