JAL — A small New Mexico town in the heart of the Permian Basin oil and gas boom is getting a new camp development to house oil workers.
The Hobbs News-Sun reported Canada-based international hospitality company Amity Lodges announced this month a groundbreaking ceremony for a new camp development under construction east of Jal.
Jal Mayor Steve Aldridge said the southeastern New Mexico town has been struggling in recent years to provide sufficient housing for oil and gas workers.
Amity Lodges management consultant Ryan Bullock said the camp will open in a first phase providing 558 executive style beds.
Officials said amenities at the facility will include a 26,424 square-foot kitchen and dining hall in 39 modules with up to 780 dining hall seats.
