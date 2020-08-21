New Mexico surpassed 24,000 cases of the novel coronavirus Friday as the state added 150 new infections, including 12 in Santa Fe County.
The state Department of Health has confirmed 24,095 cases since the pandemic began, and 11,312 people have recovered.
The state also reported that five more people have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Four of the new fatalities were in congregate-care facilities in Bernalillo and Sandoval counties. The fifth occurred in McKinley County.
In all, 739 people in New Mexico have died of COVID-19.
As of Friday, 65 people were hospitalized for the disease.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Only 3 deaths in Santa Fe County since the start of the pandemic, none of which actually occurred in the county. All three were Santa Fe County residents at one time but actually died in senior care facilities in ABQ. What is the justification for keeping businesses closed or on life support and thousands out of work?
Lee DiFiore, great question. Why are local reporters not asking it?
All true. Excellent points.
“Cases” with 6 month old bad data is a useless statistic. The only one that counts is the 65 hospitalized. When is it time to start lifting the malevolent boot heel of government off our necks?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.