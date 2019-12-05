ALBUQUERQUE — Authorities said a teenage girl was jailed for a week after a school employee mistakenly identified her as a suspect in a fatal shooting.
The Albuquerque Journal reported that the 17-year-old was booked into a juvenile detention center after an Albuquerque Public Schools employee mistakenly identified her to police from a social media photo.
The Associated Press does not generally identify juveniles charged with crimes.
The Albuquerque High School student was charged in November with murder, armed robbery and conspiracy in connection with the July death of 21-year-old Calvin Kelly.
Police have arrested four other people for Kelly’s death outside an apartment complex during a robbery attempt.
Officials said the teen was released and the charges dismissed six days later after a suspect told police they had charged the wrong girl.
Police said the girl who was misidentified and another 17-year-old who was later charged have similar birth dates, facial features and body types.
Officials said she was charged after refusing to make a statement to police following her arrest.
The teen’s defense attorney said prosecutors filed for preventive detention and the criminal complaint was sealed, leaving him unaware of the details of the allegation against her.
