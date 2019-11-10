ALBUQUERQUE — The family of a prominent Albuquerque attorney found dead in her home in 2010 wants the New Mexico Supreme Court to review the case.
Mary Han was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning, and Albuquerque police ruled the death a suicide.
Her estate recently filed a petition with the court.
Her family members argue that police violated state constitutional protections for the 53-year-old Han as a crime victim when the department investigated her death.
According to Albuquerque TV station KQRE, Han’s estate says the city police department had a conflict of interest in investigating her death and should have requested that an outside law enforcement agency handle it.
Last August, a First Judicial District judge affirmed a decision changing Han’s manner of death on her autopsy report from suicide to undetermined.
