New Mexico State Police identified the driver killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 25 near the Eldorado exit as 37-year-old Renee Padilla of Mora County.

Padilla was driving a 2007 Nissan minivan that swerved off the road as it was heading north on I-25, according to a news release from Lt. Mark Soriano. The minivan "left the roadway, struck a guard rail and came to rest" in the right lane of the highway. 

A 2003 International semitruck also traveling north collided with the minivan, ejecting Padilla. The driver of the semitruck, a 45-year-old man, was not injured in the crash. 

Investigators were unsure why Padilla initially swerved from the roadway, Soriano wrote. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, although investigators believe she was not properly wearing a seat belt.

