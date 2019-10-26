New Mexico has joined a dozen other states in committing to advance principles aimed at bolstering outdoor recreation.
The state’s new director of outdoor recreation, Axie Navas, signed on during a three-day event in St. George, Utah, that drew government officials, land managers, industry representatives and others.
The accords embody principles that focus on conservation and stewardship, education and workforce training, economic development, and public health and wellness. They were developed last year by a bipartisan group of several states to promote and advance best practices for all states to consider.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says her state has a tremendous opportunity to expand the outdoor recreation economy in a sustainable and meaningful way and that means more jobs and economic opportunity in rural parts of the state.
