The second statewide shutdown that started Nov. 16 continues to cause unemployment claims in New Mexico to swell, though new claims eased in the last week of November.
Santa Fe County's initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits dropped to 603 for the week ending Nov. 28. That was a decline from 986 claims the prior week but triple the number at the start of November, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
Statewide, initial claims moved from 5,078 the week of Nov. 14 to 12,409 on Nov. 21, and they retreated to 8,215 on Nov. 28.
New Mexico and Santa Fe County saw increases in the number of people on unemployment rolls for three weeks through Nov. 30, reaching 9,068 in Santa Fe County and 118,403 statewide, both the highest numbers since the second half of October.
The personal finance website WalletHub ranked New Mexico No. 50 of 51 (including Washington, D.C.) among quickest recovering states, with unemployment claims based on comparing last week’s jobless claims to a year ago, to the start of 2020, and to the start of COVID-19 mass layoffs to a year prior.
New Mexico and Santa Fe County weekly total claimants for unemployment benefits
Nov. 30: 118,403 in New Mexico (9,068 in Santa Fe County)
Nov. 23: 114,134 (8,650)
Nov. 16: 106,901 (7,994)
Nov. 9. 106,124 (7,921)
Nov. 2: 105,899 (8,045)
Oct. 26: 117,961 (9,119)
Oct. 19: 118,810 (9,231)
Oct. 12: 121,030 (9,431)
Oct. 5: 126,475 (9,838)
Sept. 28: 128,524 (10,044)
Sept. 21: 128,951 (10,160)
Sept. 14: 129,291 (10,281)
Sept. 7: 130,028 (10,389)
Aug. 31: 130,644 (10,478)
Aug. 24: 131,600 (10,644)
Aug. 17: 132,690 (10,907)
Aug. 10: 134,671 (11,188)
Aug. 3: 139,489 (11,728)
July 27: 142,535 (12,241)
July 20: 138,679 (12,075)
July 13: 137,529 (12,165)
July 6: 131,943 (11,823)
June 29: 131,755 (11,898)
June 22: 132,483 (11,961)
June 15: 155,067 (13,785)
June 8: 149,837 (13,435)
June 1: 143,250 (12,937)
May 25: 136,841 (12,423)
May 18: 129,153 (11,795)
May 11: 118,143 (10,830)
May 4: 103,086 (9,241)
Source: New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
New Mexico unemployment rate on Nov. 21: 5.44 percent, down 0.4 percentage point. National unemployment rate was 3.8 percent, down 0.4 percentage point.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.