ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico’s largest public school district continues to struggle with a shortage of teachers and substitute teachers.

KOB-TV reports Albuquerque Public Schools is looking to hire 200 full-time teachers and 900 substitute teachers.

According to the district, they need 685 substitutes a day but currently have less than 500.

Officials say the district is working with a temp agency to recruit more substitutes and educational assistants.

The shortage comes as school districts in the state struggle to find qualified teachers amid retirements and low pay.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.