ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico’s largest public school district continues to struggle with a shortage of teachers and substitute teachers.
KOB-TV reports Albuquerque Public Schools is looking to hire 200 full-time teachers and 900 substitute teachers.
According to the district, they need 685 substitutes a day but currently have less than 500.
Officials say the district is working with a temp agency to recruit more substitutes and educational assistants.
The shortage comes as school districts in the state struggle to find qualified teachers amid retirements and low pay.
