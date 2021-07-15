The New Mexico Redistricting Committee has launched a website designed to include the public in the process of redrawing electoral district boundaries for Congress, the Legislature and the Public Education Commission based on U.S. Census Bureau data, with the goal of making those districts as equal as possible in size and population.
Members can use the website — nmredistricting.org — to keep up with the seven-member committee’s progress as it convenes public meetings to solicit feedback on possible plans. A companion portal — portal.newmexico-mapping.org — allows members of the public to create and submit their own plans and maps for the various offices involved.
The committee will make its final recommendations for a number of possible plans to the Legislature, which plans to convene a special session to choose a final plan by the end of the year. The next redistricting committee meeting is planned for 9 a.m. July 23.
