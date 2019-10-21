FARMINGTON — A northwestern New Mexico police officer shown on a body camera video roughing up an 11-year-old middle school girl has resigned.
Farmington police announced Sunday that officer Zachary Christensen stepped down after an internal use-of-force investigation was launched following the Aug. 27 episode.
The video shows Christensen throwing the sixth grade student on the ground after accusing her of taking more pints of milk than allowed from the cafeteria. The video also shows school employees pleading with Christensen not to use excessive force.
Farmington Police Chief Steven Hebbe says the use of force did not comply with department standards.
The case has been referred to the New Mexico State Police for possible criminal charges.
It was not known of Christensen had an attorney. No phone number for Christensen was listed.
