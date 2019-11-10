MILAN — New Mexico environmental officials say more wells are needed to measure uranium plumes in a major aquifer in Western New Mexico.
The Gallup Independent reports the state Environment Department is asking federal authorities to collaborate with the state to ensure accurate measurement of a plume of uranium contamination leaving the Bluewater Disposal Site.
State officials are concern the full nature of the groundwater plume within the San Andres-Glorieta aquifer has not been defined because of the lack of a comprehensive monitoring well network.
Bernadette Tsosie, site manager at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Legacy Management, said the path of the San Andres-Glorieta aquifer plume remains 2 miles north of the nearest drinking water supply well.
