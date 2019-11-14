FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona authorities said a New Mexico man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated DUI and endangerment after his wrong-way SUV crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer rig in Flagstaff early Thursday.
The state Department of Transportation said eastbound Interstate 40 was closed for about an hour after the wreck occurred at 3:30 a.m. near the junction with Interstate 17.
The state Department of Public Safety identified the SUV driver as 48-year-old Everytt Begay of Crownpoint and said he was jailed after being treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Begay who could comment on the allegations.
The DPS said the trucker wasn’t injured.
