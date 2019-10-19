New Mexico man in baby shooting may get plea deal

GALLUP — A New Mexico man who reportedly admitted to accidentally shooting an infant girl and trying to arrange the killing of the baby’s mother may be near a plea agreement.
The Gallup Independent reports Tyrell Bitsilly’s attorney, Christian Hatfield, and special prosecutor Bill Snowden are negotiating plea deals for pending cases.
Bitsilly is facing charges connected to three violent cases involving his girlfriend, Shayanne Nelson.
The 21-year-old Bitsilly and Nelson had told police the girl’s 3-year-old brother found a gun left in a Gallup motel room and accidentally fired the gun.
Bitsilly is facing new charges after authorities say he tried to arrange the killings of Nelson and a retired military medic who helped saved the infant girl’s life.
