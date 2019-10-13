New Mexico man in baby shooting case to get new attorney

GALLUP — A New Mexico man who reportedly admitted to accidentally shooting an infant girl and tried to arrange the killing of the baby’s mother and a key witness is getting a new attorney.
The Gallup Independent reports two attorneys formerly involved in the Tyrell Bitsilly’s baby shooting case have switched jobs, creating a conflict of interest. The case is expected to be reassigned.
The 21-year-old Bitsilly and the baby’s mother, Shayanne Nelson, had told police the infant girl’s 3-year-old brother found a gun left in a Gallup motel room and accidentally fired the gun.
Gallup police announced last week Bitsilly is facing new charges after authorities say he tried to arrange the killings of Nelson and a retired military medic who helped saved the infant girl’s life.
