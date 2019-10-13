New Mexico man in baby shooting case to get new attorney

Shayanne Nelson, left, and Tyrell Bitsilly. Bitsilly, who is facing charges in connection with the shooting of an infant girl, has admitted he accidentally fired the weapon, not the girl’s 3-year-old brother. McKinley County Adult Detention Center via AP file

GALLUP — A New Mexico man who reportedly admitted to accidentally shooting an infant girl and tried to arrange the killing of the baby’s mother and a key witness is getting a new attorney.

The Gallup Independent reports two attorneys formerly involved in the Tyrell Bitsilly’s baby shooting case have switched jobs, creating a conflict of interest. The case is expected to be reassigned.

The 21-year-old Bitsilly and the baby’s mother, Shayanne Nelson, had told police the infant girl’s 3-year-old brother found a gun left in a Gallup motel room and accidentally fired the gun.

Gallup police announced last week Bitsilly is facing new charges after authorities say he tried to arrange the killings of Nelson and a retired military medic who helped saved the infant girl’s life.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.