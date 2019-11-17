ALBUQUERQUE — State Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero is facing a Democratic primary challenge from a former campaign worker.
Edwina Cisneros recently announced she will seek to unseat Roybal Caballero from her southwest Albuquerque seat. Roybal Caballero last month launched her reelection fundraising kickoff in El Paso.
Cisneros worked as Roybal Caballero’s field coordinator in 2018.
The 69-year-old lawmaker has been criticized for refusing to work with other elected officials to help a district in dire need of roads, lights, and jobs.
State Sen. Michael Padilla and Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada, both Democrats, say they support Cisneros and denounced Roybal Caballero as ineffective.
Roybal Caballero says her opponents want her to be a “puppet for the big developers.”
