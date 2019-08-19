HOBBS — Some eastern New Mexico students may be able to earn a college degree for under $10,000, under a proposal by New Mexico Junior College.
The school has unveiled more details of its College FasTTrak program that would seek help Lea County students graduate within three years and spend time at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, the Hobbs News-Sun reported.
The proposal comes as schools officials have worked to improve a system for high school students to receive dual credit that can be used at the junior college and then transferred to Texas Tech.
“We want the student to look at three years of college at less than $10,000 tuition, and right now, with Tech, that’s what we got,” said Larry Sanderson, New Mexico Junior College Vice vice president of instruction.