LAS CRUCES — New Mexico is expected to lead the U.S. in pecan production this year as growers prepare for the upcoming harvest.
The U.S. Agriculture Department’s statistics service said production in the Southwest state is forecast at a record high 97 million pounds. That would mark a 6 percent increase over 2018.
Production in Georgia is expected to hit about 76 million pounds, followed by Texas at 47 million pounds.
Pecan production in the United States overall is expected to increase this year by more than 20 percent, with growers harvesting an estimated 281 million pounds.
New Mexico agricultural officials said they’ve been working to build relationships with pecan buyers in other countries amid a tariff war with China.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.