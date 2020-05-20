A $140,000 state Outdoor Equity Fund is available to support efforts by nonprofits and government entities to create “transformative outdoor experiences” for low-income youth, according to the New Mexico Economic Development Department.
Awards will range from $1,500 to $15,000 for programs that serve and have a well-developed plan to engage at least 40 percent low-income youths in outdoor recreation activities, said Axie Navas, director of the department's Outdoor Recreation Division.
To apply, visit bit.ly/3bMrSkc. The deadline for applications is Aug. 1.
The fund can be used for new or existing programs that educate low-income youth about climate change and the environment.
“Our measure of success is how many new kids are we getting outside,” Navas said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.