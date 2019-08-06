The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish on Wednesday will hold the first of four statewide public meetings on proposed rule changes for trapping cougars and bears.
Changes include adjusting the size of bear zones, a possible decrease in the number of cougars that may be hunted and banning the use of traps for cougar sport hunting.
A final rule will be posted online sometime in October. The state Game Commission will make a final decision Nov. 21 that would go into effect April 1, 2020.
The proposals represent a reversal of the previous administration’s policies, which loosened rules on bear and cougar hunting, including a controversial decision to allow foot traps in sport hunting.
If you go
When: All public meetings set for 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Raton: Wednesday at Department of Game and Fish office, 215 York Canyon Road.
Albuquerque: Aug. 13, Department of Game and Fish office, 7816 Alamo Road NW.
Las Cruces: Aug. 15, Department of Game and Fish office, 2715 Northrise Drive.
Roswell: Aug. 16, Department of Game and Fish office, 1615 West College Blvd.