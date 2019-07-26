A coalition of self-described patriot groups is suing the state attorney general and secretary of state for not allowing voter referendums on 10 bills that passed the Legislature and were signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham this year.
The bills, opposed by the conservative New Mexico Patriot Advocacy Coalition, include those dealing with gun control, raising the state minimum wage, establishing wildlife corridors, banning coyote-killing contests, the Energy Transition Act and others.
Coalition president Mike Hobbs said in a news release: “The New Mexico Patriots are commencing suit against our erstwhile secretary of state in regard to her dubious and legally questionable denials of our legitimate petitions for adherence to our state and national constitutions.”
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said in a statement that she’s confident, “none of the draft referendum petitions submitted to my office” have met technical and legal requirements laid out in the state Constitution.
A spokesman for Attorney General Hector Balderas called the lawsuit “frivolous” and said the office “looks forward to the swift dismissal of this lawsuit.“