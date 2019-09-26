ROSWELL — A New Mexico community college board has voted to approve a request to allow armed security on the school campus.
The Roswell Daily Record reported that Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Community College Board voted 5-0 Wednesday to allow some officers to carry firearms.
Campus security head Brad McFadin said the request gives officers another option and tool to enhance security.
Authorities said officers who did not want to carry firearms could receive training on how to use nonlethal devices such as batons, Tasers or pepper spray.
Campus authorities said they have encountered people with dangerous weapons on the campus despite a state law prohibiting firearms at New Mexico universities.
Board officials say the transition could cost more than $270,000 initially, with an estimated $7,000 in annual recurring costs.