TAOS — Authorities in Northern New Mexico are investigating a series of fires that were sparked earlier this month.
Forest officials say 18 separate fires along a forest road near the El Rito Campground burned more than 100 acres and were all human caused.
Investigators still are trying to determine the source of the ignitions.
The fires were first detected Oct. 1. They were declared contained about a week later. Officials say the quick response by firefighters kept the fires from growing.
Officials say the fires unnecessarily put firefighters and the public at risk. They’re asking anyone with information about the cause of the fires to contact the Carson National Forest.
