The New Mexico Department of Health reported 96 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and three more deaths Friday.
Bernalillo County recorded the most new cases, with 16, while Santa Fe County had 10.
The new cases brought the statewide total to 25,902 since the pandemic began.
The three new deaths occurred in Bernalillo, Chaves and Roosevelt counties. Overall, 794 people have died in New Mexico of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
State health officials said 13,412 people have recovered from the illness, while 69 people remain hospitalized.
