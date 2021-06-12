Health officials in New Mexico are urging residents who haven't received a coronavirus vaccine to consider getting vaccinated as the state nears its goal of inoculating 60 percent of eligible residents.
Once New Mexico reaches that bench mark, the Governor's Office will fully reopen the economy.
The state is 40,810 vaccines away from meeting its goal, according to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Health.
State officials plan to reopen the economy by July 1. But in order to do so, 60 percent of eligible residents need to get both shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Thursday. Residents aren't considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after they've received their shots.
The vaccines are available to any New Mexican who is 16 or older.
To schedule an appointment for the vaccine, visit vaccinenm.org.
