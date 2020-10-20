The conditions of two workers injured in a fire last week at a Santa Fe medical cannabis facility have been upgraded from critical to stable, the State Fire Marshal's Office said.
The workers, whose identities have not yet been released to the public, were rushed by helicopter to a Denver burn center Thursday following the fire at the New MexiCann Natural Medicine headquarters on San Mateo Lane.
"Those poor guys," said Capt. Jimmy Vigil of the investigations division of the Fire Marshal’s Office. "They've got severe burns all over their hands, faces and bodies. We're glad they lived. They're going to be able to tell us a lot about what happened."
They may not be available for interviews for at least three weeks, he added.
Vigil said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
The room where the fire started sustained minor to moderate damage, he said.
The state suspended the company’s medical cannabis production license last week, but New MexiCann is still operating cannabis dispensaries in Santa Fe, Taos, Española and Las Vegas, N.M.
Employees at the Santa Fe location on Cordova Road declined to answer questions Tuesday.
"I can't give out any information," one employee said by phone. "We are going to be hiring a PR person."
This is the second explosion at the New MexiCann facility on San Mateo Lane. A blast in 2015 left two employees severely burned. At the time, officials said they suspected a chemical extraction process involving butane went awry in a lab.
The state Occupational Health and Safety Bureau found a dozen serious health and safety violations at the site following an eight-month investigation. The agency fined the company $13,500.
Increase profit at any expense was the only change I guess
Look what happened again
The burn ward, a horrendously painful place to stay
Maybe their occupational safety folks needed to watch Monty Python.
https://youtu.be/cCI18qAoKq4
It seems to me that the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau should request a list of all their potentially hazardous processes as well as hazard control and training plans and who has been signed off on them. This is the second time their employees have ended up in a burn unit. What changes were mandated after the first accident? Something doesn't seem quite right about this, including the fact that the local paper is writing such a superficial article. Hope that Dillon et al dig deeper.
