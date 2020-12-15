Paul Weideman, a longtime staff member at The New Mexican and editor of the monthly Home magazine, has won the Leigh Robinson First-Time Author Award for his book Architecture Santa Fe: A Guidebook. The award was given earlier this month during the National Association of Real Estate Editors conference.
Weideman's book on Santa Fe's unique architecture and the history behind it won plaudits from judges.
"Santa Fe offers unique, regional architecture as the book points out, but it's a national treasure," one judge wrote. "This is a fascinating look at the forces — history, construction, design — that came together to create the signature look and feel. Written with authority and affection."
