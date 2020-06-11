With more businesses and restaurants reopening, initial regular unemployment claims continued to drift downward for the week ending June 6, but filings still remained nearly seven times higher than in early March, according to U.S. Department of Labor statistics.
New Mexico’s unemployment rate dropped for the first time during the week ending May 30 since the coronavirus business shutdowns began in mid-March. But the eight-week federal Paycheck Protection Program that kept thousands of people on payrolls is set to expire June 30.
May 31-June 6: 5,913 (2,344 self-employed Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)
May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)
May 17-23: 9,524 (3,141)
May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)
May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)
April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)
April 19-25: 12,093 (66)
April 12-18: 13,621
April 5-11: 19,043
March 29-April 4: 26,132
March 22-28: 27,846
March 15-21: 18,105
March 8-14: 869
Total New Mexico unemployment claims filed since March 13: 168,004 plus 33,805 self-employed = 201,809
New Mexico unemployment rate on May 30: 13.17 percent, down .37 percentage point. National unemployment rate was 14.2 percent.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
