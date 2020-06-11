unemployment_claims-01.png

With more businesses and restaurants reopening, initial regular unemployment claims continued to drift downward for the week ending June 6, but filings still remained nearly seven times higher than in early March, according to U.S. Department of Labor statistics.

New Mexico’s unemployment rate dropped for the first time during the week ending May 30 since the coronavirus business shutdowns began in mid-March. But the eight-week federal Paycheck Protection Program that kept thousands of people on payrolls is set to expire June 30.

May 31-June 6: 5,913 (2,344 self-employed Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)

May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)

May 17-23: 9,524 (3,141)

May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)

May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)

April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)

April 19-25: 12,093 (66)

April 12-18: 13,621

April 5-11: 19,043

March 29-April 4: 26,132

March 22-28: 27,846

March 15-21: 18,105

March 8-14: 869

Total New Mexico unemployment claims filed since March 13: 168,004 plus 33,805 self-employed = 201,809

New Mexico unemployment rate on May 30: 13.17 percent, down .37 percentage point. National unemployment rate was 14.2 percent.

Source: U.S. Department of Labor

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.