The Santa Fe Neighborhood Network is hosting a City Council candidate forum Sept. 19.
The event will be in the so-called Forum building in the former Santa Fe University of Art and Design campus, 1600 St. Michael’s Drive, from 7-9 p.m.
Each of the seven candidates running in the Nov. 5 municipal election, including incumbents Chris Rivera and Renee Villarreal, who are running unopposed, agreed to participate in the forum, organizers said Monday in a news release.
Only two of the four council district races are competitive this year, which marks the first time the city election will be held in November.
The race for southeast-side District 2 pits Alysia Lori Abbott against Michael J. Garcia, and the race for the south side District 4 has three candidates: Xavier Anderson, Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez and Greg Scargall.
“Council candidates will be asked questions about a variety of important issues in Santa Fe that will be submitted in writing by members of the audience,” according to the news release.
Municipal Court Judge Virginia Vigil, who also is running unopposed, is scheduled to appear at the forum and give a brief statement about her candidacy.