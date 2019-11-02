CHINLE, Ariz. — Navajo Nation officials said 19 cadets have completed a six-month police academy.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said Friday’s graduation ceremony was held at the Chinle Community Center in Arizona.
The graduating class bolsters the ranks of the Navajo Nation Police Department, which has struggled with an officer shortage.
The academy trains recruits in communications, firearms, state and federal law and Diné Fundamental Law.
This most recent graduating class is the academy’s third in two years and the largest in that period.
The graduates start their posts as officers immediately.
