REHOBOTH — The Navajo Nation is honoring the life of a New Mexico police officer who died from a medical problem while on duty last month.
Friends, colleagues and tribal officials paid tribute to Sgt. Lamar Martin during a funeral Friday in Rehoboth.
Police officials said Martin had a “medical event” Oct. 9 but didn’t release any other details on the incident.
Martin became a Navajo Police Officer in November 1997 and was a defensive tactics instructor, a general instructor, a field training officer and a member of the strategic reaction team for the department.
A news release from the Navajo Nation said his relatives described Martin as a great family man who loved his wife and children, enjoyed outdoor activities and liked reading books and comic books. His fellow officers recalled him as a mentor and leader who didn’t hesitate to share the expertise he gained in 22 years with the Navajo Police Department.
Martin also was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and New Mexico National Guard. He was assigned for active duty in 2004 and 2009.
He’s survived by his wife and five children.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.