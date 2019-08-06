A judge on Monday gave the New Mexico Department of Health two weeks to respond to a petition by out-of-state residents who say they should be allowed to participate in the state’s medical cannabis program.
Three petitioners — two from Texas and one from Arizona — argue New Mexico law allows for nonresidents to participate in the program, but the agency denied their applications for identification cards.
The department has until Aug. 19 to file a response showing why it believes the state should not issue identification cards to out-of-state residents, according to a writ signed by state District Judge Bryan Biedscheid of Santa Fe.
One of the plaintiffs is Duke Rodriguez, president and CEO of licensed New Mexico medical marijuana producer Ultra Health LLC. He is an Arizona resident who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, court documents say.
David Morgan , a spokesman for the Department of Health, said the agency intends to respond to the writ of mandamus and that its rules do not allow for participation by out-of-state residents.
“We stand by our original position, consistent with the current department rule, that non-New Mexico residents cannot become enrolled in the Medical Cannabis Program,” Morgan said.