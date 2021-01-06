The gift shops at the New Mexico History Museum/Palace of the Governors, New Mexico Museum of Art, Museum of Indian Arts & Culture/Laboratory of Anthropology, and Museum of International Folk Art will be closed for in-person business through March 31, according to the Museum of New Mexico Foundation, which operates the museums.
The gift shops have been closed since Dec. 27. Online sales will continue at shopmuseum.org.
Staff members have been temporarily furloughed to save money during a slow time for retail, but employees are expected to be rehired in spring, foundation President and CEO Jamie Clements said in a news release.
