Murderer who cut off ankle monitor won’t fight extradition to New Mexico

A long-sought fugitive who fatally stabbed a man in Santa Fe has waived his right to fight extradition to New Mexico.
Ernesto Valdez, 29, appeared in court in Penobscot County, Maine, this week after he was arrested in the small community of Enfield.
Valdez had been on the run for a year. Court records show that authorities in New Mexico obtained a warrant for his arrest in November 2018 after he removed his electronic ankle monitor and fled the state, violating his probation for second-degree murder.
Valdez and his brother, Alfred Valdez, pleaded guilty in the October 2010 killing of Orlando Haws, 26, at the corner of Camino Sierra Vista and Alarid Street near Santa Fe’s Railyard District.
Prosecutors say Alfred Valdez hit Haws over the head with a large rock or brick, and Ernesto Valdez stabbed and killed him. The fight started over a woman.
Ernesto Valdez was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by five years of probation. Alfred Valdez was sentenced to six years in prison and two years of probation.
