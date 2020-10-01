An Albuquerque man died when he crashed his motorcycle into a pickup south of Madrid on Wednesday.
Kevin Ray Forsberg, 32, was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on N.M. 14 around 11:20 a.m. when he slammed into a Dodge pickup going north, according to New Mexico State Police.
Forsberg suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck, an unnamed 17-year-old Edgewood boy, had made a left turn onto the highway when the motorcycle struck the front passenger side. He was uninjured, police said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
NM 14 south of Madrid is a very hilly, dangerous and winding road with lots of blind curves from Madrid to Golden. I've travelled it many times. Motorcycles like to ride there. This fatal crash doesn't surprise me. May the dead man RIP. Caution to all others.
Sounds like the pickup truck driver failed to yield.
Your conclusion may be correct but we don't have a whole lot to go on yet.
That is certainly true, Mr. Morgan. As usual, these initial reports are pretty spare in details. My guess is that if someone pulled onto the highway, they have to yield to someone already on the highway. Unless there was a traffic light, which was not stated.
RIP and I hope the cops do a good investigation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.