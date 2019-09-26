ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico authorities have charged over a dozen people after prosecutors began clearing thousands of backlogged rape cases.
The Albuquerque Journal reported Wednesday that 16 Albuquerque rape cases, stretching from 2010-17, have been filed.
Authorities said one man started his sentence, another is awaiting sentencing, two are on the loose and a dozen are headed to trial.
Authorities said the current cases include charges of criminal sexual penetration, criminal sexual penetration of a minor, aggravated assault and kidnapping.
Authorities said a 2016 report drew attention to about 5,400 rape kits that had been collected but never processed; about 4,000 were from Albuquerque.
Court officials said thousands of cases were closed because of expired statute of limitations, lack of sufficient evidence, no DNA or someone had passed away.