State Sen. Carlos Cisneros, who died unexpectedly this week, will lie in state at the state Capitol rotunda next week, fellow Senate Democrats announced Friday.
The Questa legislator will be honored in Santa Fe with a Capitol memorial at 1 p.m. Friday. His body will lie in state from noon until 4:30 p.m. that day.
A church service is scheduled for 5 p.m. the following day, Sept. 28, at the Light at Mission Viejo Church, 4601 Mission Bend, Santa Fe.
Senate Democrats said in a news release that expressions of condolences to the family may be sent in care of Riverside Funeral Home, 3232 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, NM 87507
Cisneros, 71, was one of the longest-serving members of the Legislature, having been appointed in 1985 to fill a vacancy in Senate District 6, which stretches from the state line with Colorado to the outskirts of Los Alamos, including Taos, Peñasco, Truchas and Pojoaque Pueblo.
At the time of his death he was vice chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.