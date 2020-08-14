Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed three people to serve on the state's newly formed Civil Rights Commission: Chief Judge Stan Whitaker of the 2nd Judicial District; Victor J. Rodriguez, former police chief of Belen; and retired state Supreme Court Justice Richard Bosson.
The nine-member commission will examine violations of state constitutional rights and review the use of "qualified immunity," a legal doctrine that can shield law enforcement officers from being held personally liable for actions that violate a person's constitutional rights.
State lawmakers created the commission during a special session in June, a move fueled largely by protests over police brutality following George Floyd's death while in police custody in Minneapolis.
The Legislative Council appointed six members to the panel: state Sen. Steven Neville, R-Aztec; Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart; Gerald Byers, incoming district attorney for the 3rd Judicial District; Zackeree Kelin, an Albuquerque attorney; Denise Torres, a Las Cruces attorney; and Mark Baker, an Albuquerque attorney.
No more than five people on the commission can represent the same political party, and at least one member must have law enforcement experience.
The commission will submit a report of its findings to the Legislature by Nov. 15.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
OH BROTHER, KIM STEWART (CALIFORNIA TRANSPLANT) WHO SUPPORTED HER RED FLAG LAW AND FIRED BELEN POLICE CHIEF VICTOR RODRIQUEZ, JUST TO NAME A FEW ANOTHER WORTHLESS COMMISSION
BOB SCHWARTZ-
According to the LC Sun News, "Kim Stewart, former internal investigator ... was awarded nearly $1.6 million in a whistle-blower lawsuit against Doña Ana County," and was elected Sheriff of Doña Ana County with 33,267 votes, over her closest competitor who had 25,632 votes.
So the Stewart speaks Truth to Power, and the Voters of Doña Ana County, [those radical, rioting, Antifa anarchists] seem to trust her. Further, given that Stewart is the first openly gay sheriff in the history of New Mexico, as well as the first woman sheriff in Doña Ana County history [all previous 32 sheriffs since 1854 have been men,]; Stewart seems to be a credible sort worthy of a commission appointment.
So Bob, what's your problem? Few of us understand how Stewart's 'RED FLAG LAW AND FIRED BELEN POLICE CHIEF VICTOR RODRIQUEZ" disqualify her from serving the public interest.
Thanks.
p.s.
Please lose the all caps things, makes your posts hard to read. Thanks!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.