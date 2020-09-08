Despite storm-driven winds, Santa Fe National Forest officials said the Medio Fire northeast of Santa Fe is continuing to push into a burn scar left by the Pacheco Fire without threatening containment lines.
A spokeswoman said the fire, which is 90 percent contained, has grown to 3,948 acres and continues to produce smoke.
The fire, officials said, is burning dead and downed timber as it pushes into the Pacheco scar.
The stubborn Medio Fire began Aug. 17. A storm expected in the area this week could bring rain or snow.
