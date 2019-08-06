Martinez case assigned to another judge

The drunken-driving case against state Sen. Richard Martinez has been reassigned to another judge.
Court filings say state District Judge Jason Lidyard, who handles a Rio Arriba County docket, was excused by the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, and replaced by District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer of Santa Fe.
Martinez, D-Española, was charged with aggravated DWI and reckless driving June 28. Police say he rear-ended a Jeep with his Mercedes SUV at an Española intersection.
Martinez, 66, refused an alcohol breath test and failed field sobriety tests, police said, but he admitted he had been drinking.
Matt Baca, a spokesman for Attorney General Hector Balderas, said Tuesday the trial venue generally is up to the judge’s discretion.
Baca did not immediately know why Lidyard was excused. Three magistrates — two in Rio Arriba County and one in Los Alamos County — recused themselves from the case involving Martinez, who served as a Rio Arriba County magistrate before he was elected to the state Senate District 5 seat in 2000.
Also Monday, the Attorney General’s Office filed lists of potential witnesses, including Española and state police officers, fire department personnel and the two occupants of the Jeep. Evidence to be presented includes body camera video.