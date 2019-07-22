The Market Street supermarket, 600 N. Guadalupe St., reopened at 6 a.m.Monday after a power outage shut the store down at 3 p.m. Saturday.
A switch gear to the main power source failed, forcing the store to close for the rest of the weekend, said Kasie Whitley, spokeswoman for Lubbock-based United Family supermarket chain, which operates Market Street and most of the Albertsons Markets in New Mexico.
The power was restored at 5 p.m. Sunday, but the refrigeration systems did not reach ideal operation conditions until 11 p.m., at which time refrigerated and frozen sections were restocked, Whitley said.
“We were able to save quite a bit of product with refrigerated trucks,” Whitley said.
United LLC or United Family is a separate, decentralized division within Boise-based Albertsons Companies.